Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Shares Purchased by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.