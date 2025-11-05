Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NCDL stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 83,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $700.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.38.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 43.35%.The company had revenue of $53.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth about $135,000.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
