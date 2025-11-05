Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NCDL stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 83,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $700.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 43.35%.The company had revenue of $53.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,750. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

