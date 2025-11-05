Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $8.41 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.7%

TSM opened at $293.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.