TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 156.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.
TXO Partners Price Performance
NYSE:TXO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 13,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $716.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXO Partners
TXO Partners Company Profile
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TXO Partners
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.