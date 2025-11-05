TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 156.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

NYSE:TXO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 13,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $716.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXO. Zacks Research upgraded TXO Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXO Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TXO Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on TXO Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TXO Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

