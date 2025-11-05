Arrowroot Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after acquiring an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,927,000 after acquiring an additional 772,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,998,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

