Beckerman Institutional LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 147.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 7.9%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.15, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

