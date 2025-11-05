Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after buying an additional 60,353 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

