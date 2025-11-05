Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,402,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,296 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 127,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

