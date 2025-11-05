What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Caterpillar Q4 Earnings?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $569.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $547.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.75. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the sale, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

