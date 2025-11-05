UMA (UMA) Price Hits $0.92

UMA (UMA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $81.43 million and $16.61 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 126,496,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,213,309 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

