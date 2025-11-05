Aave Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $534.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $196.76 or 0.00190677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,213.60 or 0.99055625 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aave Token Profile
Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,339 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave.
Buying and Selling Aave
