Comparing Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) & MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.91 million ($0.42) -25.29 MaxCyte $35.75 million 4.45 -$41.06 million ($0.43) -3.47

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and MaxCyte”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MaxCyte has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics. Trevi Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -41.44% -38.21% MaxCyte -125.22% -22.12% -19.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trevi Therapeutics and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 1 0 7 1 2.89 MaxCyte 1 2 2 0 2.20

Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 104.80%. MaxCyte has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 369.17%. Given MaxCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Trevi Therapeutics.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b Cough Reduction in IPF with nalbuphine ER (CORAL) clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough in patients with IPF; phase 2a Refractory Chronic Cough Improvement Via NAL ER (RIVER) clinical trial for reducing chronic cough in RCC patients; phase 2 clinical trial in patients with pruritus; phase 2b/3 clinical trial in patients with prurigo nodularis. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. It licenses and sells its instruments and technology; and sells its consumables to developers of cell therapies, as well as to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for use in drug discovery and development, and bio-manufacturing. MaxCyte, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

