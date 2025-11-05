Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Guess? (NYSE:GES) Financial Contrast

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) and Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Guess? shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Guess? shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Guess?’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 6.59% 12.97% 7.93% Guess? 1.01% 16.44% 3.05%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Guess? pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Columbia Sportswear pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guess? pays out 562.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Guess? has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Guess? is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Guess?”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.42 billion 0.81 $223.27 million $3.31 15.37 Guess? $3.09 billion 0.29 $60.42 million $0.16 105.97

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Guess?. Columbia Sportswear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guess?, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Sportswear and Guess?, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 3 5 2 0 1.90 Guess? 0 4 0 1 2.40

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Guess? has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.21%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Guess?.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guess? has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Guess? on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels, as well as through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

