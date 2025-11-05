BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 164,934 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,934 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of DoorDash worth $81,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 852,704 shares of company stock valued at $213,921,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $239.93 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 133.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.