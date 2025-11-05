DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.9286.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -295.38 and a beta of 1.66.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

