Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Graham by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Graham by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GHC stock opened at $1,034.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,089.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,003.38. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $840.50 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $14.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.36 by $1.72. Graham had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

