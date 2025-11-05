Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $56.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

