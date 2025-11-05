Lennar Corporation $LEN Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lennar were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7%

LEN stock opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

