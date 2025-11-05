Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,932 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,263 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 8,892,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,976,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,441,000 after purchasing an additional 509,110 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,850,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 733,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:BCS opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

