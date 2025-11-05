Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 327.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Down 2.1%

ALGN stock opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $246.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.27.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.