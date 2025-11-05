PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Shares Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

PVA TePla AG (OTC:TPLKF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,552% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

TPLKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PVA TePla in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PVA TePla in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces process in areas of semiconductor, metal, electrical/electronics, and optical sectors worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Systems and Industrial Systems segments. The Semiconductor Systems segment provides solutions and systems for the semiconductor industry, including crystal growing systems, metrology systems for quality control, and plasma systems for removing surface contamination on wafers.

