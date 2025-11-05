Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 574 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.06.

Teradyne Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of TER opened at $175.65 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $185.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $353,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

