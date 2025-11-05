Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,492 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.2% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day moving average of $211.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

