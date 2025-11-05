Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,335,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,753,000 after purchasing an additional 208,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935,225 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,597,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.82.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

