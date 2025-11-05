Assetmark Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of WTFC opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $697.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

