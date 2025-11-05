Trex Company, Inc. $TREX Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,297,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,007,000 after buying an additional 4,163,014 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,580,000 after buying an additional 784,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,646,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,286.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 707,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after buying an additional 656,783 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $80.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

