Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Trading Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $32.7510. 3,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.4868.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
