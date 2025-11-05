Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Trading Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $32.7510. 3,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.4868.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF ( BATS:VAMO Free Report ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.89% of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.