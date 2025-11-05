Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.4391 and last traded at $30.4391. Approximately 1,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.3632.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 2.37% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.