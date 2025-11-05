BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 21,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 40,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

BV Financial Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $163.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

