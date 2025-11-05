Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.1980 and last traded at $60.0063. Approximately 415,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59,722% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.