Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.1980 and last traded at $60.0063. Approximately 415,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59,722% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

