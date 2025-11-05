Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.06. Approximately 875,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 898,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.

Get Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

About Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.