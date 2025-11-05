Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €534.40 and last traded at €535.60. Approximately 268,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €536.40.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €541.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €561.28.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.