Brokerages Set KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Target Price at $21.17

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.1667.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BZ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KANZHUN
KANZHUN Stock Performance
BZ opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. KANZHUN has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.
KANZHUN Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.
KANZHUN Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KANZHUN
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- About the Markup Calculator
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.