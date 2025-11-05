Brokerages Set KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Target Price at $21.17

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.1667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZ opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. KANZHUN has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

