Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $6.8127 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0%

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 39,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

