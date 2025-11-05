Matthew Boyle Purchases 285,000 Shares of Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Boyle bought 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £19,950.

Kromek Group Trading Up 1.7%

LON KMK opened at GBX 6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.78. Kromek Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kromek Group had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

About Kromek Group

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.

Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

