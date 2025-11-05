Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $382.5920 million for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $939.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.37. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 526.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

