FY2025 EPS Forecast for Tetra Technologies Raised by Analyst

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetra Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Tetra Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tetra Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.75%.The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTI. D. Boral Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price objective on Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Tetra Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

TTI opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $935.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

