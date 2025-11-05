FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Roku Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Roku in a report released on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. Roku has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -530.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 103.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $4,965,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 7.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 18.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,200. The trade was a 35.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,000. The trade was a 99.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,463 shares of company stock valued at $50,048,127. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.