Ventum Cap Mkts Decreases Earnings Estimates for Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Verano had a negative net margin of 41.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $202.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million.
Verano Trading Down 7.4%
Shares of VRNOF opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $455.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Verano has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
