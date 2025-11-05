Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Suzuki Motor stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.58. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
