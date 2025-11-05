TripAdvisor (TRIP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $562.92 million for the quarter. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $16.25 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at TripAdvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,998 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,532 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

