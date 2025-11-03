State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after buying an additional 565,857 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $31,983,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 110,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $247.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $247.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

