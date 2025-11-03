iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 124,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $79.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.