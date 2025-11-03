Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,260 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $97.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.