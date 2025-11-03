Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 354.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,349,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $398.46 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $394.30 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Melius started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $514.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

