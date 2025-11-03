Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 2.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Welltower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after buying an additional 2,614,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,935,000 after acquiring an additional 532,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,820,000 after acquiring an additional 877,856 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $180.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.