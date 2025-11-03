State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,300 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 63.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 129.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,198. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,367.30. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 245,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,154,365 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

