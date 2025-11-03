Texas Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Texas Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $5,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:NUE opened at $150.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

