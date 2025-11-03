Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Texas Instruments worth $432,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6%

TXN stock opened at $161.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.