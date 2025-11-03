MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF $SCYB

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,761,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 384,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 251,574 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 2,569.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 225,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,961 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

